All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UEFA cancels admission of Russians under 17 to international competitions

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 October 2023, 14:07
UEFA cancels admission of Russians under 17 to international competitions
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has abandoned its decision to allow Russian under-17 football teams to participate in international tournaments.

Source: Sky News journalist Rob Harris on Twitter

Quote: "UEFA drops plan to end blanket ban on Russian football teams after backlash. UEFA planned to allow U17s sides back for Euros qualifiers.

Advertisement:

UEFA saying ‘no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found’."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Earlier it became known that UEFA allowed Russian youth teams to play in international competitions.
  • The Ukrainian Football Association strongly condemned UEFA's decision to allow U17 teams from Russia to come back to international competitions and said that Ukraine would not participate in tournaments with Russians.
  • On 27 September, England, Poland, Latvia and Sweden stated that they would boycott UEFA competitions with Russian teams that had been admitted to the U17 category the day before.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: