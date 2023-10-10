All Sections
UEFA cancels admission of Russians under 17 to international competitions

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 October 2023, 14:07
UEFA cancels admission of Russians under 17 to international competitions
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has abandoned its decision to allow Russian under-17 football teams to participate in international tournaments.

Source: Sky News journalist Rob Harris on Twitter

Quote: "UEFA drops plan to end blanket ban on Russian football teams after backlash. UEFA planned to allow U17s sides back for Euros qualifiers.

UEFA saying ‘no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found’."

Background:

  • Earlier it became known that UEFA allowed Russian youth teams to play in international competitions.
  • The Ukrainian Football Association strongly condemned UEFA's decision to allow U17 teams from Russia to come back to international competitions and said that Ukraine would not participate in tournaments with Russians.
  • On 27 September, England, Poland, Latvia and Sweden stated that they would boycott UEFA competitions with Russian teams that had been admitted to the U17 category the day before.

