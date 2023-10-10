All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with parliamentary and government leaders in Romania

European PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 21:26
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

During a visit to Romania on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the chairmen of both houses of the Romanian parliament, Nicolae Ciucă and Alfred Simonis, as well as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, cited by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the heads of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of Romania for their support of Ukraine, in particular the adoption of a declaration on the anniversary of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine and the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a crime against humanity.

He appealed to the top parliamentarians to recognise the Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

During the meeting with Ciolacu, Zelenskyy discussed defence support for Ukraine, strengthening bilateral cooperation at the level of the defence industry, and food security issues in connection with Romania's role as a transit country for Ukrainian grain.

A separate topic of discussion between Zelenskyy and the Romanian PM was the issue of the rights of the Ukrainian national minority in Romania and the Romanian national minority in Ukraine.

Background: 

