Russian authorities claim Ukrainian UAVs attack on Bryansk Oblast, Russia

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked facilities in the Surazh district of the oblast on the night of 10-11 October.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian terrorists attempted to strike facilities in the Surazh district using UAVs.

Two aircraft-type uncrewed aerial vehicles have been brought down by the air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence".

Details: As usual, Bogomaz claimed that the attack caused "no casualties or damage".

