Death toll rises to 55 in Russian attack on Hroza on 5 October

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:24
photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October has risen to 55 people and may rise further.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Chubenko: "During the day, two more women were found among the dead, they were considered missing before that. The identification of the bodies of the dead continues.

Fifty-five bodies have been identified, three people are considered missing, and no children are among them. Based on the statements of the missing persons’ relatives, the number of dead may increase to 58."

Background:

  • On 5 October, Russians attacked a café in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. A wake for a deceased soldier was taking place there.
  • As of the morning of 6 October, 52 people were known to have died. On 10 October, the number of victims increased to 53.
  • Russian forces struck a café in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, presumably thinking that Ukrainian soldiers could be there, but there were only civilians, mostly women, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.
  • Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the funeral of a "high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist" was being held in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast when the Russian missile strike was launched.

Read more: Young couple killed in Russian missile strike on Hroza: details of tragedy

"There's a child in the morgue. We don't know if it's ours." How the village of Hroza is coping after the mass killing, as it prepares for the victims' funerals

