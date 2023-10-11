All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch projectile with propaganda in Ukraine's south, but operation fails

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:09
Russians launch projectile with propaganda in Ukraine's south, but operation fails
photo: The Operational Command Pivden (South)

Russian occupiers launched a projectile with propaganda leaflets over the south of Ukraine, but it did not explode.

Source: The Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "Russian occupiers, trying to carry out propaganda and misinformation among our people – both military and civilians – launched a special projectile.

Advertisement:

The plan of the occupiers foresaw that it was supposed to open in the air so that the leaflets would scatter around. But, like all the plans of the enemy, the projectile simply fell to the ground, without spreading its deceitful stuffing."

 
The occupiers wanted to distribute propaganda with a projectile.
Photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)
 
The Russians stuffed the projectile with propaganda leaflets, but it didn’t work. 
Photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)
 
The leaflets address Ukrainian soldiers, warning them of "dying for American ideals". 
Photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: