All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy at Ramstein-format meeting: Air defence is part of the answer of when the war will end

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:37
Zelenskyy at Ramstein-format meeting: Air defence is part of the answer of when the war will end
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the Ramstein-format meeting, called for strengthening the air defence of Ukraine, saying that this would bring the end of the war closer.

Source: Zelenskyy during the first personal participation in the Ramstein-format meeting on 11 October, as reported by European Pravda

Zelenskyy said that Russia will try to repeat its tactics of destroying Ukrainian infrastructure this winter, "but with clear conclusions and with greater terrorist efforts".

Advertisement:

The president said the current task is to get through this difficult winter. At the same time, the challenge is much bigger, Zelenskyy says.

Quote: "Air defence is an essential part of answering the question of when this war will end and whether it will end fairly for Ukraine," the president said.

The president said that "everyone can see what provides the protection of the skies".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"This is a guarantee that the cities will have a normal life, there will be an economy, there will be people. Long-range air defence can also guarantee the functioning of our corridors in the Black Sea and the Danube region.

Air defence guarantees that Russian aircraft will not be able to reach our Ukrainian borders, and thus it will solve the problem of Russian-guided bombs," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised that a "push and a step forward" in providing air defence systems to Ukraine is now necessary, as this will be a failure of the key strategy of the Russian Federation – the "strategy of terror".

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: