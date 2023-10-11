All Sections
Zelenskyy at Ramstein-format meeting: Air defence is part of the answer of when the war will end

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:37
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the Ramstein-format meeting, called for strengthening the air defence of Ukraine, saying that this would bring the end of the war closer.

Source: Zelenskyy during the first personal participation in the Ramstein-format meeting on 11 October, as reported by European Pravda

Zelenskyy said that Russia will try to repeat its tactics of destroying Ukrainian infrastructure this winter, "but with clear conclusions and with greater terrorist efforts".

The president said the current task is to get through this difficult winter. At the same time, the challenge is much bigger, Zelenskyy says.

Quote: "Air defence is an essential part of answering the question of when this war will end and whether it will end fairly for Ukraine," the president said.

The president said that "everyone can see what provides the protection of the skies".

"This is a guarantee that the cities will have a normal life, there will be an economy, there will be people. Long-range air defence can also guarantee the functioning of our corridors in the Black Sea and the Danube region.

Air defence guarantees that Russian aircraft will not be able to reach our Ukrainian borders, and thus it will solve the problem of Russian-guided bombs," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised that a "push and a step forward" in providing air defence systems to Ukraine is now necessary, as this will be a failure of the key strategy of the Russian Federation – the "strategy of terror".

Background: 

