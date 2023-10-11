Russians bombard residential areas in Avdiivka, civilians killed and injured

Russian forces have covered residential areas of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast with dense fire, killing a pensioner and injuring two other civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: Russian troops are reported to have carried out ceaseless attacks on residential areas in Avdiivka since the early morning on 11 October.

Advertisement:

An 85-year-old local resident was killed by shell explosions in the courtyard of his own house.

In addition, a 44-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were injured. They were taken to hospital with fractures for emergency medical treatment. The man is currently in intensive care.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being carried out in criminal proceedings with respect to the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





