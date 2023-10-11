All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:55
Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed
photo: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The rescue workers have completed the removal of the rubble of a secondary school in Nikopol. Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on 11 October.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs 

Details: As the minister reported, among the four killed are a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60.

Advertisement:

Two more people were injured. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Background:

  • On 11 October, the Russian army attacked a secondary school in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Klymenko reported that two employees of the educational institution were killed.
  • Later, rescue workers retrieved the body of another person from under the rubble. It was reported that the school building was partially destroyed, and 42 private residential buildings, 18 farm buildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: