Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

The rescue workers have completed the removal of the rubble of a secondary school in Nikopol. Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on 11 October.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs

Details: As the minister reported, among the four killed are a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60.

Two more people were injured. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Background:

On 11 October, the Russian army attacked a secondary school in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Klymenko reported that two employees of the educational institution were killed.

Later, rescue workers retrieved the body of another person from under the rubble. It was reported that the school building was partially destroyed, and 42 private residential buildings, 18 farm buildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.

