Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:55
Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed
photo: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The rescue workers have completed the removal of the rubble of a secondary school in Nikopol. Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on 11 October.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs 

Details: As the minister reported, among the four killed are a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60.

Two more people were injured. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Background:

  • On 11 October, the Russian army attacked a secondary school in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Klymenko reported that two employees of the educational institution were killed.
  • Later, rescue workers retrieved the body of another person from under the rubble. It was reported that the school building was partially destroyed, and 42 private residential buildings, 18 farm buildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.

