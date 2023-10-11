Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:55
The rescue workers have completed the removal of the rubble of a secondary school in Nikopol. Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack on 11 October.
Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs
Details: As the minister reported, among the four killed are a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60.
Two more people were injured. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Background:
- On 11 October, the Russian army attacked a secondary school in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Klymenko reported that two employees of the educational institution were killed.
- Later, rescue workers retrieved the body of another person from under the rubble. It was reported that the school building was partially destroyed, and 42 private residential buildings, 18 farm buildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.
