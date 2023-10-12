All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces intercepted 28 out of 33 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 October 2023, 06:48
Ukraine's defence forces intercepted 28 out of 33 Russian Shahed drones overnight
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia deployed 33 Shahed drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 11-12 October, with Ukraine’s defence forces destroying 28 of them.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy deployed Shahed attack UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] to attack Ukraine from the northern and southern direction, namely from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and the Chauda Cape in temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of 11-12 October 2023.

A total of 33 Shaheds were launched. Enemy UAVs approached from different directions, and [Ukraine’s] air defence was activated in at least six Ukrainian oblasts."

Details: The Air Force reported that aircraft, anti-aircraft forces, firing squads, and units engaged in electronic warfare were involved in repelling the Russian drone attack.

Ukraine’s Air Force and anti-aircraft units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces intercepted a total of 28 Shahed-131/136 drones overnight.

