Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
Morning attack on Kherson: Russians hit a children's hospital.PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM

Russian occupying forces attacked Kherson on the morning of 12 October. A children's hospital was damaged due to the strike, there were no casualties.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian troops attacked Kherson from the occupied left bank of the Dnipro and the oblast on Thursday morning. Several explosions rang out in the city centre and suburbs.

Subsequently, Mrochko reported that one of the departments of the medical facility was damaged due to the attack on Kherson in the Dniprovskyi district. He clarified that the Russians hit the children's hospital.

There were no staff or patients there. Early reports indicate that no one was injured.

ранковий обстріл Херсона: окупанти влучили в дитячу лікарню
Morning attack on Kherson: Russians hit a children's hospital
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM
У Херсоні росіяни влучили в дитячу лікарню
The Russians hit a children's hospital in Kherson
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM
У Херсоні пошкоджено медзаклад
A medical facility was damaged in Kherson
PHOTO: MROCHKO’S TELEGRAM

