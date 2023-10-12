All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
Фото: Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to focus on fighting corruption and strengthening public administration.

Source: Reuters with reference to a statement by Janet Yellen, reported by European Pravda

Details: Yellen stressed that the US will continue to provide economic support to Kyiv and welcomed the Ukrainian authorities' focus on fighting corruption and strengthening accountability and good governance.

Advertisement:

"Continuing to address these difficult issues will be key to delivering the future that Ukrainians deserve," Yellen said.

She stated that Ukraine's economic team has developed the right policies and achieved significant results in a difficult situation, referring to Kyiv's implementation of the IMF's US$15.6 billion loan program.

She added that the IMF program has been key to ensuring macroeconomic stability and advancing reforms, stressing that continued work on these reforms would be essential for the country's recovery.

Background

  • Earlier, CNN reported that the United States had urged Ukraine in recent weeks to make more efforts to fight government corruption, linking them to further non-military support, including through a note diplomatique.
  • Prior to that, the US sent a list of "priority reforms" to Kyiv and international donors for consideration, which it proposes to use as a guide in decisions on assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: