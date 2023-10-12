All Sections
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:46
Фото: Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to focus on fighting corruption and strengthening public administration.

Source: Reuters with reference to a statement by Janet Yellen, reported by European Pravda

Details: Yellen stressed that the US will continue to provide economic support to Kyiv and welcomed the Ukrainian authorities' focus on fighting corruption and strengthening accountability and good governance.

"Continuing to address these difficult issues will be key to delivering the future that Ukrainians deserve," Yellen said.

She stated that Ukraine's economic team has developed the right policies and achieved significant results in a difficult situation, referring to Kyiv's implementation of the IMF's US$15.6 billion loan program.

She added that the IMF program has been key to ensuring macroeconomic stability and advancing reforms, stressing that continued work on these reforms would be essential for the country's recovery.

Background

  • Earlier, CNN reported that the United States had urged Ukraine in recent weeks to make more efforts to fight government corruption, linking them to further non-military support, including through a note diplomatique.
  • Prior to that, the US sent a list of "priority reforms" to Kyiv and international donors for consideration, which it proposes to use as a guide in decisions on assistance to Ukraine.

