Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, had already recovered after suffering kidney problems.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "He has health problems, it's true. In the episode you just mentioned, he was really sick but recovered. 

We must also admit this, whether we like it or not.

He has kidney problems. There was a threat to his life, but he passed it." 

Note: 

Note:

  • On 15 September, Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, stated that Kadyrov was in a severe condition.
  • On 17 September, a personal video of Kadyrov appeared on social networks of the Kremlin-controlled Head of Chechnya for the first time in two weeks, amid rumours of a sharp deterioration in his health and even death.



