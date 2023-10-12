Air Force commander releases video of air defence downing drones last night
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 13:25
The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released a video showing combat work by the air defence in the south of Ukraine on Wednesday night.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram
Quote: "Combat operations by air defence in the south of Ukraine overnight on [11-]12 October."
Повітряні сили показали роботу ППО по “Шахедах” вночі pic.twitter.com/pskspgH2ur— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) October 12, 2023
Background:
- On 11-12 October, several regions of Ukraine were attacked overnight by Shahed attack drones. Grass caught fire in Cherkasy Oblast, port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa, and a man was injured in Kharkiv.
- One person was injured and port infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged by an overnight Shahed attack on the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast.
- Ten Shaheds were shot down over Odesa Oblast.
