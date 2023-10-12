All Sections
Air Force commander releases video of air defence downing drones last night

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 12 October 2023, 13:25
Air Force commander releases video of air defence downing drones last night
Screenshot from Oleshchuk's video on Telegram

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released a video showing combat work by the air defence in the south of Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Source:  Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Combat operations by air defence in the south of Ukraine overnight on [11-]12 October." 

Background: 

  • On 11-12 October, several regions of Ukraine were attacked overnight by Shahed attack drones. Grass caught fire in Cherkasy Oblast, port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa, and a man was injured in Kharkiv.
  • One person was injured and port infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged by an overnight Shahed attack on the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast.
  • Ten Shaheds were shot down over Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement: