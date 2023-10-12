All Sections
Russian drone strikes port zone in Odesa Oblast, damaging storages and residential houses

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 October 2023, 07:58
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of a nighttime Russian attack with Shahed drones on Odesa Oblast, a person has been injured, and port infrastructure and residential houses have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the Russian terrorists once again attacked Odesa Oblast. Our air defence forces have shot down 10 Shahed drones above Odesa Oblast but, sadly, there have still been strikes. There were injured people in the Izmail district port infrastructure and residential houses. Fires started on site of the attacks, they have been put out."

Details: As a result of the attack, an 88-year old woman was injured. She suffered burns and is now in the hospital.

The Defence Forces of the South specified that the strike damaged storages in the port zone as well as private houses of civilians.

Reportedly, last night the Russians launched the Shahed drones on the port infrastructure of the Danube River region.  

Background:

