All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone strikes port zone in Odesa Oblast, damaging storages and residential houses

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 October 2023, 07:58
Russian drone strikes port zone in Odesa Oblast, damaging storages and residential houses
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of a nighttime Russian attack with Shahed drones on Odesa Oblast, a person has been injured, and port infrastructure and residential houses have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the Russian terrorists once again attacked Odesa Oblast. Our air defence forces have shot down 10 Shahed drones above Odesa Oblast but, sadly, there have still been strikes. There were injured people in the Izmail district port infrastructure and residential houses. Fires started on site of the attacks, they have been put out."

Advertisement:

Details: As a result of the attack, an 88-year old woman was injured. She suffered burns and is now in the hospital.

The Defence Forces of the South specified that the strike damaged storages in the port zone as well as private houses of civilians.

Reportedly, last night the Russians launched the Shahed drones on the port infrastructure of the Danube River region.  

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: