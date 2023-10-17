Ukrainian Air Force explains why strikes on Luhansk and Berdiansk airfields are crucial

Targeting Russian airfields is crucial for Ukraine, as helicopters operating close to the contact line are based there and can strike military equipment of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on Radio Liberty

Details: Ihnat commented on the data of the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the General Staff on the attack of the Ukrainian troops on the air bases of the Russian army near the occupied cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk.

The spokesperson explained that he had no information on what was likely to have been hit at the airfields but added that, in general, destroying Russian helicopters such as the Ka-52 and Mi-24 is definitely beneficial for the Ukrainians. This is because Russian helicopters and tactical aircraft are in constant operation at the forefront and on the battlefield.

Quote: "The enemy is trying to keep helicopters closer to the contact line, as it was in Chornobaivka [an air base in then occupied Kherson Oblast, which was hit multiple times by the Ukrainian forces at the beginning of the full-scale war – ed.]. And here, Luhansk and Berdiansk are not far from the contact line... Unfortunately, the occupiers have more advanced helicopter equipment and more up-to-date weapons. They have anti-tank guided missiles with a long range. Their helicopters are employed continuously within 10 or more kilometres from the line of direct contact. Therefore, destroying such equipment is quite important for us."

