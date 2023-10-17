All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Parliament supports allocation of €50 billion to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 14:54
European Parliament supports allocation of €50 billion to Ukraine
european parliament. Photo: Getty Images

During a vote on Tuesday, 17 October, the European Parliament supported the European Commission's initiative to create a €50 billion fund to help Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the European Parliament

Details: The proposal received 512 votes in favour, 45 votes against and 63 abstentions.

Advertisement:

Negotiations with EU member states can begin as soon as the EU Council agrees on a common position.

This is a new instrument, the Ukraine Facility, which provides €50 billion in grants and loans for 2024-2027 to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation. This proposal was made by the European Commission in June 2023. 

One of the key demands of MEPs is to use frozen Russian assets to recover Ukraine. It is also a safeguard against corruption, fraud and other violations in the use of European funds in Ukraine. Among other things, MEPs stressed that companies with oligarchic influence should not receive funding. 

Please join our YouTube channel!

During consideration in the committees, some changes were made to the bill to make it more transparent. In particular, it provides for the creation of a separate website on the funds allocated to Ukraine for specific purposes and the steps that Ukraine has taken to receive assistance. MEPs want contributions from third countries and international institutions to be published as well.

The €50 billion programme for Ukraine is part of the revision of the EU's long-term budget in response to a number of crisis events that occurred after 2021. MEPs believe that this instrument should be approved as soon as possible, as part of the overall budget review, so that when the current calendar year ends, there will be a clear source of funding to support Ukraine. It should also be included in the annual budget for 2024, which will be negotiated in November.

According to media reports, Hungary wants to divide this support package and proposes to initially agree on €25 billion.

Background:

  • In June, the European Commission proposed to create a special instrument, the Ukraine Facility, with a budget of up to €50 billion for the period from 2024 to 2027 in the form of grants and loans.
  • This fund will replace the bilateral support currently provided by the EU under the Global Europe Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and the €18 billion MFA+ programme, which expires at the end of 2023.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: