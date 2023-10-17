All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's police evacuates all children from 12 frontline settlements of Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 October 2023, 19:35
Ukraine's police evacuates all children from 12 frontline settlements of Donetsk Oblast
photo: Ukraine's National Police

The police have evacuated all children from 12 frontline settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Police on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote Klymenko: "345 children, along with their families, were saved during another stage of mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Not a single child remained in the following settlements:

  • Zalizne, Niu-York and Pivnichne (Bakhmut district)
  • Yampil, Torske, Zarichne, Orikhuvatka, Nikanorivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Vasiutynske, Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk district)

We thank the Donetsk police for the lives saved."

Details: As Ukrainska Pravda found out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this wave of evacuation continued for four months in the Bakhmut district of the Toretsk hromada and for two months in the Kramatorsk district (Lyman hromada). [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The police of Donetsk Oblast notes that during the next wave of evacuation, it is planned to take out 253 more children from two hromadas: 240 from Toretsk and 13 from Marinka. This concerns such settlements as Toretsk, Nelipivka, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka, which are ceaselessly targeted by Russian forces. 

The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has already submitted the respective application for approval by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Quote from the Donetsk Oblast Police: "Safe evacuation of families with children will be provided by the police. Families will be taken to safe places in armoured cars, and children's helmets and body armour are prepared for young passengers. Protective kits are designed for children of three age categories."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians hit student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk overnight
Russians try to encircle Avdiivka, Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 10 attacks in a day − General Staff
Russian forces step up efforts to encircle Avdiivka – ISW
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: