Ukraine's police evacuates all children from 12 frontline settlements of Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 October 2023, 19:35
photo: Ukraine's National Police

The police have evacuated all children from 12 frontline settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Police on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote Klymenko: "345 children, along with their families, were saved during another stage of mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast.

Not a single child remained in the following settlements:

  • Zalizne, Niu-York and Pivnichne (Bakhmut district)
  • Yampil, Torske, Zarichne, Orikhuvatka, Nikanorivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Vasiutynske, Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk district)

We thank the Donetsk police for the lives saved."

Details: As Ukrainska Pravda found out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this wave of evacuation continued for four months in the Bakhmut district of the Toretsk hromada and for two months in the Kramatorsk district (Lyman hromada). [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The police of Donetsk Oblast notes that during the next wave of evacuation, it is planned to take out 253 more children from two hromadas: 240 from Toretsk and 13 from Marinka. This concerns such settlements as Toretsk, Nelipivka, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka, which are ceaselessly targeted by Russian forces. 

The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has already submitted the respective application for approval by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Quote from the Donetsk Oblast Police: "Safe evacuation of families with children will be provided by the police. Families will be taken to safe places in armoured cars, and children's helmets and body armour are prepared for young passengers. Protective kits are designed for children of three age categories."

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
