Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief posts video of ATACMS missiles being launched

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a video on Tuesday evening showing the launch of ATACMS missiles.

Details: The General thanked Ukraine’s partners for their support.

On the night of 17 October, Ukrainian troops attacked helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk. Two helicopters were hit.

On 17 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that over the past few days, the United States had secretly sent a "small number" of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had already used them to strike two airfields in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address that Ukraine had deployed ATACMS missiles successfully.

