All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief posts video of ATACMS missiles being launched

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 October 2023, 21:38
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief posts video of ATACMS missiles being launched

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a video on Tuesday evening showing the launch of ATACMS missiles.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Details: The General thanked Ukraine’s partners for their support. 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the night of 17 October, Ukrainian troops attacked helicopters and equipment belonging to the Russian occupying forces at air bases near the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk. Two helicopters were hit.
  • On 17 October, The Wall Street Journal reported that over the past few days, the United States had secretly sent a "small number" of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had already used them to strike two airfields in Russian-occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address that Ukraine had deployed ATACMS missiles successfully.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!



Advertisement:

updated from 07:38Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 Iskander missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night

Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW

Israeli ground forces enter Gaza Strip

​​Ukraine's Intelligence: Russia prepares information attack against Ukraine's Defence Minister

Slovakia's new Prime Minister calls Ukraine most corrupt country in the world

Germany sends new aid package to Ukraine: IRIS-T air defence system and ammunition

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:47
videoIsrael reports killing of Hamas Air Force commander
09:27
updated from 07:38Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 Iskander missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night
09:02
Russia attacks up to 70 large energy facilities in autumn and winter last year
08:39
videoMigrants bring "people without signs of life" to Latvia's border with Belarus – border guards
08:23
Updated from 06:00Russians attack Kherson centre, causing fire and wounding civilian
07:58
Russians force Ukrainian war prisoners to join their volunteer formations – ISW
07:50
Ukrainian defenders kill 740 Russians and destroy 22 tanks
07:20
Ukrainian defenders repel most Russian attacks on Marinka front – General Staff
06:54
Russia's conscription campaign in Crimea failing
05:10
video16-tonne mine clearance vehicle developed in Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement: