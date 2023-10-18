Russians launch 6 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting multi-storey building, causing casualties
Russian forces launched six missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 17-18 October, hitting a multi-storey building, and killing and injuring people.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Zaporizhzhia; Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council
Quote: "Ruscist terrorist forces launched six missile attacks on the territory of the city of Zaporizhzhia during the period from 01:33 to 01:48 last night. The type of projectile used is being determined.
One of the strikes hit a multi-storey building in the central part of the city."
Details: Malashko reported that one person was killed and at least two others were injured as a result of the terrorist attack.
In addition, 8 flats were damaged.
Malashko noted that the residents of the building have been evacuated, and they will be provided with temporary housing.
"Works are ongoing," Malashko wrote.
Updated: Suspilne said as of 04:30, one person was killed, three were injured, and three more were missing. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.
Kurtiev reported after 05:00 that the death toll had risen to two.
Quote from Kurtiev: "As of now, we know that two people have been killed and four injured. Three more people are considered missing."
