Russians launch 6 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting multi-storey building, causing casualties

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 18 October 2023, 03:14
Russians launch 6 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting multi-storey building, causing casualties
AFTERMATH OF THE MISSILE ATTACK ON ZAPORIZHZHIA ON THE NIGHT OF 17-18 OCTOBER. PHOTO: MALASHKO ON TELEGRAM

Russian forces launched six missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 17-18 October, hitting a multi-storey building, and killing and injuring people.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Zaporizhzhia; Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council

Quote: "Ruscist terrorist forces launched six missile attacks on the territory of the city of Zaporizhzhia during the period from 01:33 to 01:48 last night. The type of projectile used is being determined.

One of the strikes hit a multi-storey building in the central part of the city."

Details: Malashko reported that one person was killed and at least two others were injured as a result of the terrorist attack.

In addition, 8 flats were damaged.

Malashko noted that the residents of the building have been evacuated, and they will be provided with temporary housing.

"Works are ongoing," Malashko wrote.

Updated: Suspilne said as of 04:30, one person was killed, three were injured, and three more were missing. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Kurtiev reported after 05:00 that the death toll had risen to two.

Quote from Kurtiev: "As of now, we know that two people have been killed and four injured. Three more people are considered missing."

 
Multi-storey building in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian missile strike on 18 October. 
Photo: Malashko on Telegram
 
Destroyed multi-storey building in Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: Anatolii Kurtiev

