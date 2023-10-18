US collects information on missile attack on Gaza hospital

US President Joe Biden has instructed his team to gather information on the missile attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Source: Biden on Twitter

Quote: "I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.

Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened."

Details: Biden stressed that the United States "stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict".

Background:

Hamas militants claimed that Israel struck the Al Ahli Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip, likely killing hundreds of people, whereas the Israel Defence Forces said a failed rocket launch from Palestine had caused the explosion.

Jordan has cancelled a summit scheduled for Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people.

US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan, where he was to meet with the country's king, the head of the Palestinian Authority and the leader of Egypt.

