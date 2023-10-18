All Sections
US collects information on missile attack on Gaza hospital

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 18 October 2023, 06:24
US collects information on missile attack on Gaza hospital
A HOSPITAL IN THE GAZA STRIP AFTER A MISSILE STRIKE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

US President Joe Biden has instructed his team to gather information on the missile attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Source: Biden on Twitter

Quote: "I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.

Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened."

Details: Biden stressed that the United States "stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict".

Background:

  • Hamas militants claimed that Israel struck the Al Ahli Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip, likely killing hundreds of people, whereas the Israel Defence Forces said a failed rocket launch from Palestine had caused the explosion.
  • Jordan has cancelled a summit scheduled for Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people.
  • US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan, where he was to meet with the country's king, the head of the Palestinian Authority and the leader of Egypt.

Advertisement: