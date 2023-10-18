All Sections
Civilian rescued from under rubble of house in Zaporizhzhia

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 October 2023, 07:49
Civilian rescued from under rubble of house in Zaporizhzhia
EVACUATION OF A PERSON FOUND UNDER THE RUBBLE. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

A Russian missile has destroyed the entrance of a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia from the 4th to the 2nd floor, and one person has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) and Interior Ministry on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Two people were killed and three others injured in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Another missile attack destroyed the entrance of a residential building from the 4th to the 2nd floor. Emergency workers, jointly with law enforcement officers and volunteers, rescued a man and handed him over to medics."

Photo: State emergency Service

Details: The Interior Ministry posted a video of the rescue of the injured person.

50 more residents of the building were evacuated.

 
Photo: State emergency Service

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the people affected.

 
Photo: State emergency Service 

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Background: On the night of 17-18 October, Russian forces launched six missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a high-rise building. Reports indicated that there were fatalities and injuries.

