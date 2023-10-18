Ukraine obtains three modifications of Leopard tanks

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has obtained new armoured vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5 and Leopard 1A5 tanks.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov signed orders to accept them into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Leopard tanks of the 2A6, 2A5 and 1A5 modifications are designed to break through fortified positions, destroy firing points, equipment and manpower, and quickly organise defence lines.

Quote from the Ministry of Defence: "Ukraine received these tanks from its Western partners, and they have proven themselves in combat.

By accepting these tanks into service, the Ministry is declaring its long-term intention to have modern and high-tech weapons."

