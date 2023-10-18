All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine obtains three modifications of Leopard tanks

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 13:01
Ukraine obtains three modifications of Leopard tanks
Leopard 2A6, Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has obtained new armoured vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5 and Leopard 1A5 tanks.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov signed orders to accept them into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Leopard tanks of the 2A6, 2A5 and 1A5 modifications are designed to break through fortified positions, destroy firing points, equipment and manpower, and quickly organise defence lines.

Quote from the Ministry of Defence: "Ukraine received these tanks from its Western partners, and they have proven themselves in combat.

By accepting these tanks into service, the Ministry is declaring its long-term intention to have modern and high-tech weapons."

Please join our YouTube channel!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: