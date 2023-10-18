All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Warmongering Patriarch Kirill sees "divine providence" in Russia's nuclear weapons

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 18 October 2023, 16:59
Warmongering Patriarch Kirill sees divine providence in Russia's nuclear weapons
PATRIARCH KIRILL. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has said that the nuclear weapons on the territory of the former USSR were created by an ineffable "divine providence" in the monastery of St Seraphim and have allowed Russia to remain free and independent.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet 

Quote: "If it were not for the work of Kurchatov, [and] Radiy Ivanovich [Ilkayev], their colleagues and comrades, it is difficult to say whether our country would exist. They created the weapon under the shadow of St Seraphim of Sarov, because by God's ineffable providence, this weapon was created in the monastery of St Seraphim." [Igor Kurchatov and Radiy Ilkayev are Soviet nuclear physicists who contributed to the development of Soviet nuclear weapons – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Patriarch Kirill, who was presenting the first-class Order of St Sergius of Radonezh to Radiy Ilkayev, honorary scientific director of the Federal Nuclear Centre, said that it was thanks to this power that Russia had remained independent and free.

"Of course, we must all keep this remarkable feat by our scientists, who practically saved the country, in our hearts and in our memory," Kirill says.

Background: Sarov is a closed town near Nizhny Novgorod where the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre, the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics, is located. The centre develops and produces nuclear munitions. In 2019, the centre ordered 76 rhinestone-encrusted icons of St Seraphim of Sarov.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: