Warmongering Patriarch Kirill sees "divine providence" in Russia's nuclear weapons

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has said that the nuclear weapons on the territory of the former USSR were created by an ineffable "divine providence" in the monastery of St Seraphim and have allowed Russia to remain free and independent.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet

Quote: "If it were not for the work of Kurchatov, [and] Radiy Ivanovich [Ilkayev], their colleagues and comrades, it is difficult to say whether our country would exist. They created the weapon under the shadow of St Seraphim of Sarov, because by God's ineffable providence, this weapon was created in the monastery of St Seraphim." [Igor Kurchatov and Radiy Ilkayev are Soviet nuclear physicists who contributed to the development of Soviet nuclear weapons – ed.]

Details: Patriarch Kirill, who was presenting the first-class Order of St Sergius of Radonezh to Radiy Ilkayev, honorary scientific director of the Federal Nuclear Centre, said that it was thanks to this power that Russia had remained independent and free.

"Of course, we must all keep this remarkable feat by our scientists, who practically saved the country, in our hearts and in our memory," Kirill says.

Background: Sarov is a closed town near Nizhny Novgorod where the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre, the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics, is located. The centre develops and produces nuclear munitions. In 2019, the centre ordered 76 rhinestone-encrusted icons of St Seraphim of Sarov.

