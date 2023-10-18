All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Men fined in Crimea for listening to Ukrainian patriotic song

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 October 2023, 20:40
Men fined in Crimea for listening to Ukrainian patriotic song
stock photo: UNITED24

Two men were fined for publicly listening to the song Good Evening, We Are From Ukraine in Crimea.

Source: Russian human rights media project OVD-Info; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet 

Details: The Russian-controlled Leninsky District Court of Crimea fined Lenur Khalilov and Dmytro Kamyshantsev 40,000 roubles (about US$4,000) each under the article on discrediting the Russian army.

Advertisement:

According to the court, Khalilov and Kamyshantsev were "expressing disagreement with the conduct of the special military operation" [this is how Russian authorities call the war against Ukraine – ed.]. The men pleaded guilty.

Background:

  • In August 2022, a DJ was arrested in Crimea for 10 days for playing the song Dyke Pole (Wild Field) by Ukrainian rapper YARMAK in a cafe.
  • In September 2022, Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Crimea, stated that criminal liability for the pro-Ukrainian movement would be increased.
  • In August 2023, three girls were fined in Crimea and forced to sing about Putin for dancing to Serdiuchka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: