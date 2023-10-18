Men fined in Crimea for listening to Ukrainian patriotic song

Two men were fined for publicly listening to the song Good Evening, We Are From Ukraine in Crimea.

Source: Russian human rights media project OVD-Info; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet

Details: The Russian-controlled Leninsky District Court of Crimea fined Lenur Khalilov and Dmytro Kamyshantsev 40,000 roubles (about US$4,000) each under the article on discrediting the Russian army.

According to the court, Khalilov and Kamyshantsev were "expressing disagreement with the conduct of the special military operation" [this is how Russian authorities call the war against Ukraine – ed.]. The men pleaded guilty.

Background:

In August 2022, a DJ was arrested in Crimea for 10 days for playing the song Dyke Pole (Wild Field) by Ukrainian rapper YARMAK in a cafe.

In September 2022, Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Crimea, stated that criminal liability for the pro-Ukrainian movement would be increased.

In August 2023, three girls were fined in Crimea and forced to sing about Putin for dancing to Serdiuchka.

