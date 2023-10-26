All Sections
Australia deploys aircraft in Germany to protect flow of aid to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 01:51
ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE E-7A WEDGETAIL AIRCRAFT. PHOTO: AIRFORCE.GOV.AU

Australia has responded to a US request to deploy a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft in Germany to protect the international flow of aid to Ukraine. It comes into operation this week.

Source: White House; joint statement by the US and Australia’s leaders

Details: It was said in the statement that the Australian deployment will strengthen the multi-level protection of the international flow of aid to Ukraine and provide early warning of the threat.

The United States also welcomes Australia’s recent statement that it will provide Ukraine with an additional US$13 million in military aid, including anti-drone and mine clearance equipment.

Quote: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Russia’s war violates international law, including the UN Charter, and is driving global food and energy insecurity.

We once again call on Russia to immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw its forces from within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. The United States and Australia are committed to supporting Ukraine to empower it to resolve this conflict on its own terms."

Background:

  • In July, it was announced that Australia would send a Royal Air Force E-7A Wedgetail reconnaissance aircraft to Germany to patrol routes for the delivery of humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
  • The aircraft is due to be based in Germany from October 2023 for about half a year and will be serviced by around 100 Australian military and support personnel.
  • The aircraft will be responsible for early warning in the event of any external threats on Ukraine’s territory regarding the routes of humanitarian and military aid.

