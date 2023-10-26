All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU leaders to support humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 07:44

EU leaders are meeting on Thursday in Brussels for a summit where they are expected to support a call for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Source: the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European Council President Charles Michel said that the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza is a matter of serious concern, and leaders are seeking to facilitate Gazans’ access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter.

Advertisement:

They hope that a temporary pause will create a safer environment for the release of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas militants in the 7 October attack. Many of those held captive have European dual citizenship, including citizens of Germany, France, Portugal and the Netherlands.

EU member states hold different views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and this prevents them from being united on the issue.

Some have reservations about the call for a pause in combat actions and argue that it could be seen as a restriction of Israel's right to defend itself. In particular, Germany and some other countries do not support the idea of a single humanitarian pause, as they consider it too close to the concept of a ceasefire, while Israel has the right to defend itself against attack.

Instead, there is support among EU countries for short pauses in the fighting, an EU diplomat told the BBC. "A pause means both actors stop for good, whereas pauses is [sic] temporary. It's short intervals for a few hours, to get aid," they said.

Germany, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic have taken a firm stand in support of Israel. Spain and Ireland are more favourable to the Palestinian side.

Several European leaders have made a diplomatic tour of the Middle East. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with the Egyptian president. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Czech PM Petr Fiala visited Israel on Wednesday.

Background:

  • The European Commission stated that the European Union does not support a ceasefire in the Middle East, as Hamas is continuing to launch terrorist rocket attacks on Israel.
  • The White House believes that a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would only help Hamas militants.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUIsrael
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
EU
EU falls behind schedule to provide Ukraine with shells
EU summit prepares embargo on Russian diamonds
Zelenskyy to ask EU summit to strengthen sanctions against Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: