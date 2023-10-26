Weapons production in Ukraine to increase soon – National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine will soon increase the production of ammunition at the expense of state and private ventures, the equipment is already being installed, says Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC).

Source: Oleksii Danilov, on the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 26 October

Quote: "Our partners, the entire civilised world – immediately from the beginning of this aggression, from April-May 2022, the countries began to build additional capacities. This is not an easy task, they cannot be built in a month or two.

I can tell you a secret: our private companies are also engaged in this issue, we have ordered the appropriate equipment and specific equipment is already being installed in closed production areas – and we will soon see an increase in our production.

The state will not be able to cope here alone, and we attract the maximum number of private businesses. This is a very powerful thing and our common task."

Details: Danilov noted that it is difficult to determine the required amount of ammunition, but he is confident that Ukraine and its partners will cope with their production.

The NSDC secretary emphasised that there are places on the territory of Ukraine where production can begin safely – the Security Council has identified them because not all the state's entire territory are at war.

Quote: "We are a country that orders and will continue to order these products (ammunition – ed.). Therefore, businesses are interested. One of the questions we raise – I can't say that this is a condition, but it is a wish – that production should be right here because we need to provide for our economy.

Remember that this war will end – this does not mean the country will not replenish its arsenal. They understand all this and meet us halfway. The latest news for our country is pleasant."

Details: The NSDC secretary also called it unacceptable when "some bodies enter companies" of the military-industrial complex carrying machine guns during the war. There will still be questions for them, he is convinced.

The state will guarantee that arms manufacturers will be protected, Danilov assured.

Background: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said there is a shortage of ammunition worldwide, so Ukraine is trying to develop weapons production and reduce its dependence on Western allies.

