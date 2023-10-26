Underground data indicates that the Russians are recruiting mercenaries from Cuba for the war against Ukraine en masse, further attracting foreigners to the eastern contact zone.

Source: National Resistance Center of Special Operations Forces

Details: In particular, according to underground resistance, Cubans are used on the Kupiansk front, as well as between Bakhmut and Horlivka. Earlier, "cyber resistance" activists wrote about recruiting Cuban citizens who hacked the mail of Anton Perevozchikov, Head of the selection point for military service under a contract in Tula.

Quote: The Russians are proud to send Cubans to the contact zone because they "don't feel sorry for them". At the same time, the mercenaries were not formed into a separate detachment but were scattered across existing Russian ones, regardless of whether the mercenary speaks Russian.

The attitude towards Cubans is consistent with typical Russian chauvinism. Their main role in the Russian model is to die first."

