Kakhovka HPP disaster goes beyond Ukraine's borders – UN assessment

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has published a Rapid Environmental Assessment of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by the Russians.

Source: Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, at a briefing

The message states that the breach of the Kakhovka dam in June 2023 is a large-scale environmental disaster that goes beyond the borders of Ukraine.

"The magnitude of which [the disaster] might not be clear for years or even decades to come," – the UN states.

The assessment indicates that while the flooding downstream caused significant environmental loss and damage, the situation upstream from the dam is even more significant.

The assessment emphasises that the events led to the release of chemical pollutants – in particular, machine oil and liquid fertilisers, since a significant number of chemical storage facilities are located in the flood zone.

"This could negatively impact fauna and flora, as well as residents, in the affected area," the message reads.

