Digital Transformation Ministry demonstrates Ukrainian-made experimental mine-clearing drone

Ukraine is testing a domestic-produced ST1 mine-clearing drone with a microcomputer that processes data and transmits it to bomb disposal experts in real time.

Source: a statement by Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "ST1 is an autonomous drone for mine detection. It is equipped with an inductor coil and sensors that allow it to fly around obstacles at low altitudes. There is also a powerful microcomputer on board that processes data and transmits it to bomb disposal experts in real time.

An ST1 drone

On average, ST1 works four times faster than a human. This will significantly speed up the process of clearing Ukrainian territories of mines and make it safer. For example, sappers of the State Emergency Service, the Armed Forces and the National Police will be able to control the drone and search for mines from a safe distance."

Details: Fedorov added that the team is currently collecting feedback, working on improvements, and preparing to scale up production.

