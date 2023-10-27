All Sections
Ukraine receives batch of reconnaissance drones from Slovenia

Friday, 27 October 2023, 13:54
photo: DEFENSE NEWS

Slovenian drone manufacturer C-Astral has recently handed over reconnaissance UAVs to the Ukrainian military. 

Source: The company informed Defense News about it this week, European Pravda writes. 

Details: It was a batch of tactical reconnaissance UAVs known as the Bramor C4EYE. 

Quote: "It [the drone] is in fact being used by the Ukrainians and has been for some time," said Jernej Moderts, the Bramor pilot from the C-Astral company, at the GSOF symposium, which took place on 24-26 October in Brno. 

"We do have some communication channels with the troops using them to get feedback and make improvements accordingly," he added. 

Moderts could not say when or how many drones arrived in Ukraine but said it happened relatively recently, and the delivery included several units. 

It is not known whether the company sent the UAVs on its own or whether the Slovenian Ministry of Defence provided the drones from its own stockpile, as the country operates this type of drone. 

Slovenia’s Defence Ministry declined to comment. 

For reference: The Bramor C4EYE drone is completely manufactured and assembled in Slovenia by C-Astral. It is an unarmed aircraft intended primarily for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, as well as escorting convoys. 

The system enjoys three hours of maximum autonomy and can operate at a distance of up to 40 kilometres. 

Advertisement: