Germany sends new aid package to Ukraine: IRIS-T air defence system and ammunition

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 16:58
Photo: Getty Images

The German government reported on the supply of another package of military aid to Ukraine, which included, in particular, air defence equipment, ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.

Source: updated data on the German government website, European Pravda reports

In the new aid package, Germany supplied Ukraine with:

  • four armoured personnel carriers;
  • medium-range air defence system IRIS-T SLM;
  • missiles for IRIS-T SLS systems;
  • TRML-4D air surveillance radar;
  • ammunition for MARS II multiple launch rocket systems;
  • eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
  • four GO12 ground surveillance radars;
  • five uncrewed surface vessels;
  • six border protection vehicles;
  • 10,000 safety glasses;
  • four HX81 8x8 truck tractor trains and four semi trailers;
  • 155-mm ammunition. 

