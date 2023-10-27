Germany sends new aid package to Ukraine: IRIS-T air defence system and ammunition
Friday, 27 October 2023, 16:58
The German government reported on the supply of another package of military aid to Ukraine, which included, in particular, air defence equipment, ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.
Source: updated data on the German government website, European Pravda reports
In the new aid package, Germany supplied Ukraine with:
- four armoured personnel carriers;
- medium-range air defence system IRIS-T SLM;
- missiles for IRIS-T SLS systems;
- TRML-4D air surveillance radar;
- ammunition for MARS II multiple launch rocket systems;
- eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
- four GO12 ground surveillance radars;
- five uncrewed surface vessels;
- six border protection vehicles;
- 10,000 safety glasses;
- four HX81 8x8 truck tractor trains and four semi trailers;
- 155-mm ammunition.
Reminder:
- Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the preparation of a winter military aid package for Ukraine, the key element of which will be air defence equipment.
- At the last Ramstein-format meeting, the head of the Pentagon mentioned Germany among the largest donors to Ukraine – taking into account the size of the economy, its contribution is greater than that of the USA.
