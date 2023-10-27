No schedule so no artificial delays – Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden on how sea corridor operates

No schedule of the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea exists at the moment – the vessels sail when the security situation allows it.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of the joint press centre of the Pivden (South) Operative Command, in the national 24/7 newscast

She called on the public not to worry about any alleged delays.

"There is no stable schedule, there are only openings created with the support of the Defence Forces of Ukraine," Humeniuk explained.

Humeniuk stated this applies to the general operation of the humanitarian corridor, not only the grain corridor used for grain transportation.

"This corridor operates in the conditions which make it possible for the Defence Forces to facilitate its operation and security to the fullest extent possible," Humeniuk stressed.

She reminded the public that the operation of the sea corridor is being carried out without any guarantees from international partners, the Ukrainian forces uphold it on their own.

The vessels only enter and leave the corridor if the military are sure that this operation will be safe.

At the same time Humeniuk remarked that the Ukrainian forces noted the increase of the number of reconnaissance UAVs which not only collect information along the frontline but also try to enter from the sea and track the situation in the rear.

"The presence of a fleet in the Black Sea shows signs that reconnaissance UAVs may be on board. This is done to establish the situation on the surface (…). In addition to this, we understand that the enemy will accumulate some resources. Lately we have been observing this. The attacks have become more targeted," Humeniuk concluded.

Background:

Earlier the Barva Invest consulting company reported that on 25 October the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine issued a warning that the movement of vessels along the corridor will be suspended at least on 26 October 2023 due to the increased level of danger.

Also on 25 October the Ukrainian Grain Association stated there were numerous reports by the participants of the grain market that vessels loaded with grain for export are being detained for no reason in the Greater Odesa sea ports, as a result of which the agrarians suffer "colossal losses".

At the same time, by the end of 26 October the Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine denied the operation of the grain corridor ever being suspended.

Later Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, confirmed that the operation of the grain corridor will not stop despite Russia’s threats.

