Three Kh-59 air missiles shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast
Friday, 27 October 2023, 19:00
Three Kh-59 guided air missiles and two Lancet attack drones were destroyed in the south of Ukraine on 27 October.
Source: press service of Air Command Pivden (South)
Quote: "On 27 October 2023, as a result of combat operations by the air defence assets and personnel of Air Command Pivden, the following were destroyed:
Advertisement:
- in Mykolaiv Oblast - three Kh-59 guided air missiles;
- in Kherson Oblast - two Lancet attack drones."
Support UP or become our patron!