Three Kh-59 air missiles shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast

Three Kh-59 guided air missiles and two Lancet attack drones were destroyed in the south of Ukraine on 27 October.

Source: press service of Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "On 27 October 2023, as a result of combat operations by the air defence assets and personnel of Air Command Pivden, the following were destroyed:

in Mykolaiv Oblast - three Kh-59 guided air missiles;

in Kherson Oblast - two Lancet attack drones."

Air targets downed on 27 October 2023 Photo: press service of Air Command Pivden (South)

