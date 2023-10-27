All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel expands ground operations in Gaza

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 October 2023, 20:35
Israel expands ground operations in Gaza
stock Photo: Getty Images

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), said Israeli ground forces were expanding their ground operations on the evening of 27 October and would intensify air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Times of Israel, Hagari on Twitter (X)

Quote: "In recent hours we have increased the attacks on Gaza. The Air Force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, very significantly.

Advertisement:

In continuation of the offensive activity we carried out in the last few days, the ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening.

The IDF works powerfully in all dimensions in order to achieve the goals of the war."

Details: Hagari said the air attacks targeted Hamas tunnels and other targets.

Over the past two days, IDF infantry and tanks have conducted limited raids into the Gaza Strip.

Hagari added that the IDF will continue to strike Gaza and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, and once again urges Palestinians to evacuate to the south of the strip.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IsraelGaza StripHamaswar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Israel
UN General Assembly calls for "humanitarian truce" in Gaza
Israeli forces report another military incursion into Gaza Strip
New US House of Representatives speaker wants aid packages for Ukraine and Israel to be separate
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: