Israel expands ground operations in Gaza

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), said Israeli ground forces were expanding their ground operations on the evening of 27 October and would intensify air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Times of Israel, Hagari on Twitter (X)

Quote: "In recent hours we have increased the attacks on Gaza. The Air Force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, very significantly.

In continuation of the offensive activity we carried out in the last few days, the ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening.

The IDF works powerfully in all dimensions in order to achieve the goals of the war."

Details: Hagari said the air attacks targeted Hamas tunnels and other targets.

בשעות האחרונות הגברנו את התקיפות בעזה. חיל האוויר תוקף באופן נרחב מטרות תת קרקע ותשתיות טרור, באופן משמעותי מאוד. בהמשך לפעילות ההתקפית שביצענו בימים האחרונים, כוחות היבשה מרחיבים את הפעילות הקרקעית הערב.

צה"ל פועל באופן עוצמתי בכל הממדים על מנת להביא למימוש מטרות המלחמה. — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 27, 2023

Over the past two days, IDF infantry and tanks have conducted limited raids into the Gaza Strip.

Hagari added that the IDF will continue to strike Gaza and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, and once again urges Palestinians to evacuate to the south of the strip.

Background:

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated on 7 October when Hamas attacked Israel with missiles.

On 9 October, Israel announced that it had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip.

The New York Times reported that Israel had to postpone the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which was planned for the weekend, due to weather conditions.

On 14 October, the Israel Defence Forces reported that they are conducting numerous airstrikes on Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip and are wrapping up preparations for a "significant ground operation".

On 19 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told the IDF troops gathered near the Gaza Strip that they would "soon see" the enclave "from the inside".

