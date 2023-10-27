All Sections
Slovak Parliament says military sales to Ukraine must be resumed

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 21:38
Slovak Parliament says military sales to Ukraine must be resumed
Peter Pellegrini. Photo: ЕРА

The decision of the new government of Slovakia to stop supplying Ukraine with military aid concerns only military supplies, not commercial sales.

Source:  Peter Pellegrini, speaker of Slovakia’s Parliament whose party is in the coalition with the political force of Robert Fico, as reported by European Pravda with reference to the Reuters agency

Pellegrini stated that he was in favour of resuming commercial sales of armaments to Ukraine.

"If someone orders and pays for these systems, then that is support for Slovak industry," – he said.

Germany, Denmark and Norway stated a year ago that they would buy 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers.

Earlier the Prime Minister of Slovakia claimed he would not support military aid for Ukraine as it would be better "if they negotiate peace for 10 years rather than kill each other for 10 years without any result".

Subjects: aid for Ukraine
