All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence troops show incredible results in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 29 October 2023, 05:23
Air defence troops show incredible results in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
KHMELNYTSKYI. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRAVDA

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Tiurin said this was the work of air defence systems. 

Advertisement:

Later he added that the air defence forces had performed impeccably.

Quote: "We thank the air defence forces for their excellent work. There were no casualties. There is no damage to civilian infrastructure."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts because of attack drones on the night of 28-29 October. It became known at about 04:00 that the drones were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and heading west. The all-clear was given at 05:10.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi Oblastexplosion
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
"Like after nuclear explosion": Ukraine's Air Force says reports of damage in Khmelnytskyi Oblast are exaggerated
1,760 civilian targets damaged in Khmelnitskyi Oblast due to night attack
Number of people injured in drone attack on Slavuta grows to 18, 2 of them in intensive care
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: