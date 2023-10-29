Air defence troops show incredible results in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Tiurin said this was the work of air defence systems.

Later he added that the air defence forces had performed impeccably.

Quote: "We thank the air defence forces for their excellent work. There were no casualties. There is no damage to civilian infrastructure."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts because of attack drones on the night of 28-29 October. It became known at about 04:00 that the drones were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and heading west. The all-clear was given at 05:10.

