Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 29 October 2023, 14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
stock photo: Facebook

Fighters of the State Border Guard Service unit, which as a part of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, are holding back the attacks of the Russian occupying forces on the Avdiivka front, have destroyed a Russian plane. 

Source: Andrii Demchenko, State Border Guard Service spokesman, in the comment for UP 

Details: As the officer said, a MANPADS crew of the border unit shot down a Russian combat aircraft near Avdiivka. According to preliminary information, it was a SU-25 ground attack aircraft. 

Quote: "An anti-aircraft missile fired by border guards from MANPADS hit an aerial target. The hostile plane went up in smoke, began to lose altitude and disappeared over the horizon."

