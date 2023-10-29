All Sections
9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 October 2023, 15:59
9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
photo: astra

Nine civilians have been shot dead in Russian-occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, including a family with two children. The bodies were found in a private house.

Source: Astra; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation; Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Details: Russian "law enforcement agencies" reported that bodies of civilians with gunshot wounds had been found in a private house.

The Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents, neighbours and relatives of those killed, reports that the murder was committed by a Russian soldier.

Quote from an acquaintance of the family: "The murder was committed by a soldier from the Russian Armed Forces. He had some kind of argument with Natasha’s husband.

Some high-ranking officers arrived immediately and started trying to cover everything up. The neighbours were told to keep it quiet."

More details: Relatives of the victims reported that the family was killed on Friday 27 October, the birthday of a family member.

In addition to a family of four (husband Andrii and wife Natalia, as well as their children, Nastia and Mykyta), five other people were killed in the house.

Journalist Denis Kazanskii says one of the men, Andrii Kapkanets, had quarrelled with some Kadyrovites who had attempted to take his house [a Kadyrovite is a Chechen mercenary who supports Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Russian president of the Chechen Republic – ed.]. They decided to take revenge on him by turning up during the birthday celebration and killing everyone.

Updated: Later, Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets stated that the Russians "killed nine people in their own house, including a girl in her fourth year of school and a pre-school boy" in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast.

"There is no doubt that the bloody hands of the Russians are involved in this... According to preliminary data, the occupiers killed the entire Kapkanets family, who were celebrating a birthday and refused to surrender their home to Chechen occupiers," he wrote.

 
Photo: ASTRA

Subjects: VolnovakhaRussiaoccupation
