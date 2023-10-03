All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down cruise missile and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones out of 31 launched towards Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 October 2023, 08:37
A SOLDIER FROM A MOBILE FIRE GROUP. STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINE'S TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES ON FACEBOOK

The Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed kamikaze UAVs and an Iskander-K cruise missile on the night of 2-3 October. Ukrainian air defence forces managed to shoot down 30 aerial targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Defence Forces

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Shaheds from Cape Chauda and the Iskander-K missile from the area of the city of Dzhankoi, both located in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a cruise missile and 29 Russian drones.

Quote: "Air defence was responding in southern and eastern oblasts: anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft, and units of mobile fire groups. The targets were engaged in the areas of responsibility of Air Command Pivden (South) and Air Command Skhid (East) within Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts," the Air Force said.

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, said 16 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones had been shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

The official added that the Russians fired artillery on Kutsurub hromada around 04:02 [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. No casualties occurred.

Background: 

  • Earlier, the oblast authorities reported that 13 drones and a cruise missile had been shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the city of Pavlohrad had been hit.

