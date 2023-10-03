All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force shoots down cruise missile and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones out of 31 launched towards Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 October 2023, 08:37
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down cruise missile and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones out of 31 launched towards Ukraine
A SOLDIER FROM A MOBILE FIRE GROUP. STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINE'S TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES ON FACEBOOK

The Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed kamikaze UAVs and an Iskander-K cruise missile on the night of 2-3 October. Ukrainian air defence forces managed to shoot down 30 aerial targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Defence Forces

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Shaheds from Cape Chauda and the Iskander-K missile from the area of the city of Dzhankoi, both located in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a cruise missile and 29 Russian drones.

Quote: "Air defence was responding in southern and eastern oblasts: anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft, and units of mobile fire groups. The targets were engaged in the areas of responsibility of Air Command Pivden (South) and Air Command Skhid (East) within Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts," the Air Force said.

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, said 16 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones had been shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

The official added that the Russians fired artillery on Kutsurub hromada around 04:02 [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. No casualties occurred.

Background: 

  • Earlier, the oblast authorities reported that 13 drones and a cruise missile had been shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the city of Pavlohrad had been hit.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: