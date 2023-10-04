All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US reacts to Iran's showcase of new drones

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 4 October 2023, 06:48
US reacts to Iran's showcase of new drones
VEDANT PATEL. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The United States has spoken of additional risks from Iranian weapons and promised to hold Tehran accountable.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department; IRNA

Quote from Patel: "What the U.S. is going to do is we’ll continue to use the tools at our disposal to hold the Iranian regime accountable and we’ll do so in close conjunction with our allies and partners."

Advertisement:

Details: The official added that the employment of Iranian weapons, whatever they may be, certainly creates additional risks in undermining the situation in other regions where Iran is involved.

In this regard, Patel recalled that over the past two years, the US administration has been paying attention, in particular, to the deepening military partnership between the Iranian regime and the Russian Federation.

Therefore, he said, any potentially new weapons system in the hands of Tehran increases the potential risk of destabilisation in countries and regions outside Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian army has put the Kaman-19 (Bow-19) drone into practice for the first time during a large-scale exercise.

The representatives of the Iranian army say nearly 200 drones are covering the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south, as well as in the northern, eastern and western parts of Iran.

Notably, during the exercise: "Chamorosh, Yasir, Sadeq, Pelican, Ababil-3, Ababil-4, Ababil-5, Kaman-12, Yazdan, Mohajer-2, Mohajer-6 drones were flown from different parts of the country, observed and identified targets, and guarded and monitored the desired areas in land, air and sea borders, as well as international waters."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: