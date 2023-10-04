US reacts to Iran's showcase of new drones

The United States has spoken of additional risks from Iranian weapons and promised to hold Tehran accountable.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department; IRNA

Quote from Patel: "What the U.S. is going to do is we’ll continue to use the tools at our disposal to hold the Iranian regime accountable and we’ll do so in close conjunction with our allies and partners."

Details: The official added that the employment of Iranian weapons, whatever they may be, certainly creates additional risks in undermining the situation in other regions where Iran is involved.

In this regard, Patel recalled that over the past two years, the US administration has been paying attention, in particular, to the deepening military partnership between the Iranian regime and the Russian Federation.

Therefore, he said, any potentially new weapons system in the hands of Tehran increases the potential risk of destabilisation in countries and regions outside Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian army has put the Kaman-19 (Bow-19) drone into practice for the first time during a large-scale exercise.

The representatives of the Iranian army say nearly 200 drones are covering the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in the south, as well as in the northern, eastern and western parts of Iran.

Notably, during the exercise: "Chamorosh, Yasir, Sadeq, Pelican, Ababil-3, Ababil-4, Ababil-5, Kaman-12, Yazdan, Mohajer-2, Mohajer-6 drones were flown from different parts of the country, observed and identified targets, and guarded and monitored the desired areas in land, air and sea borders, as well as international waters."

