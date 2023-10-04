All Sections
Russians attack Kherson Oblast again, wounding elderly Ukrainian

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 4 October 2023, 17:21
Russians attack Kherson Oblast again, wounding elderly Ukrainian
EXPLOSION. STOCK PHOTO: DEPOSITPHOTOS

A 65-year-old man has been injured in the Russian attack on the village of Sadove in Kherson district.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko said that the attack took place between 15:00 and 16:00.

During the Russian attack, the man was in his own yard.

The wounded man was hospitalised with a blast injury and a shrapnel fracture of the shoulder bone.

Background: Recently, Russians have been attacking Kherson Oblast very heavily. In particular, Russian troops attacked Kherson on the night of 3-4 October and on the morning of 4 October. An educational institution was damaged and a garage was on fire.

