Russians attack Kherson Oblast again, wounding elderly Ukrainian
A 65-year-old man has been injured in the Russian attack on the village of Sadove in Kherson district.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Mrochko said that the attack took place between 15:00 and 16:00.
During the Russian attack, the man was in his own yard.
The wounded man was hospitalised with a blast injury and a shrapnel fracture of the shoulder bone.
Background: Recently, Russians have been attacking Kherson Oblast very heavily. In particular, Russian troops attacked Kherson on the night of 3-4 October and on the morning of 4 October. An educational institution was damaged and a garage was on fire.
