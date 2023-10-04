All Sections
Ukraine and Sweden to start bilateral talks on security guarantees

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 18:30
Ukraine and Sweden to start bilateral talks on security guarantees
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday 4 October, Dmytro Kuleba and Tobias Billström, foreign ministers of Ukraine and Sweden, agreed to start bilateral negotiations to conclude an agreement on the security guarantees based on the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine. 

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "During our call, Tobias Billström and I agreed to begin talks on a bilateral Ukraine-Sweden agreement on security guarantees following the G7 Vilnius Declaration," the minister wrote.

He added that he had discussed with his Swedish counterpart the European integration of Ukraine, in particular the work on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year.

Background:

  • At the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of those guarantees but only on their framework; specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.
  • Currently, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security assurances for Ukraine. In August, Ukraine began negotiations on security guarantees with the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.
  • Read also European Pravda's explanation of why Ukraine will not receive the security guarantees that many expect.

