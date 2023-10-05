All Sections
Russia moves 14 Black Sea Fleet ships to Novorossiysk – OSINT expert

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 01:22
Russia moves 14 Black Sea Fleet ships to Novorossiysk – OSINT expert
SCREENSHOT: TWITTER.COM/MT_ANDERSON

Satellite images dated 1 October show that 14 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were moved from Sevastopol in occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: American OSINT researcher MT Anderson on Twitter with reference to satellite data

Details: According to the analyst, two frigates (Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov), three diesel submarines, five large landing ships and several small missile ships were relocated to Novorossiysk.

Satellite images for 2 October showed that Feodosiia in annexed Crimea has one large landing ship, minesweepers and small missile ships docked.

In addition, in Sevastopol itself, judging by the pictures from 2 October, there are four large Ropucha-class landing ships and a Kilo-class submarine.

Background: 

