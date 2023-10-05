Russia moves 14 Black Sea Fleet ships to Novorossiysk – OSINT expert

Satellite images dated 1 October show that 14 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were moved from Sevastopol in occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: American OSINT researcher MT Anderson on Twitter with reference to satellite data

Details: According to the analyst, two frigates (Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov), three diesel submarines, five large landing ships and several small missile ships were relocated to Novorossiysk.

🇷🇺BSF Update🇷🇺

0.5M📷 from 4 Oct 2023 of Novorossiysk.

- 6x Amphibious vessels: 4x Ropucha / 1x Ivan Gren / 1x Alligator

- 2x Admiral Grigorovich Class: 1 Essen in port, Makarov ready to depart?

- 1 of 4 Pr. 22160 present

- 2 of 3 Pr. 21631 present

- 3x Improved KILO present pic.twitter.com/tJYWlPLMYC — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) October 4, 2023

Satellite images for 2 October showed that Feodosiia in annexed Crimea has one large landing ship, minesweepers and small missile ships docked.

🇷🇺BSF: FEODOSIA🇷🇺

0.5M📷 from 2 Oct 2023. While the new Karakurt Class corvette has departed, we see 2x Alexandrit Class, 1x Buyan-M, 1x Ropucha, 1x Tarantul Class and 1x Pr. 22160 (1st time I've seen that class here). Also, grain thief GOLDEN YARA is still loading her plunder. pic.twitter.com/qbLnfllQuJ — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) October 2, 2023

In addition, in Sevastopol itself, judging by the pictures from 2 October, there are four large Ropucha-class landing ships and a Kilo-class submarine.

🇷🇺BSF: SEVASTOPOL🇷🇺

0.5M📸 from 2 Oct 2023. Only views of the Frigate pier and Pivdenna Bay. 4x Ropucha Class in port (excluding the dry dock). Also, for those that follow the grain thieves, MATROS POZYNICH appears to be in for repairs, hopefully for a long time. @kattyfun1 pic.twitter.com/TBhAQLJdTk — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) October 3, 2023

On 3 October, the UK Ministry of Defence suggested that Ukrainian forces have succeeded in defeating Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea.

