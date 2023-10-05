All Sections
Russia to deploy naval base on occupied territory of Georgia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 11:15
Russia to deploy naval base on occupied territory of Georgia
Aslan Bzhania. Photo: Aslan Bzhania's press service

Russia plans to set up a naval base on the Black Sea coast of Abkhazia, an unrecognised Russian-occupied state in the territory of Georgia.

Source: the Russian newspaper Izvestiya ("News"), citing Aslan Bzhania, the "leader" of the unrecognised region, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by European Pravda

Bzhania reported that an agreement has been signed on the deployment of a permanent naval base in the Ochamchire district.

Quote: "We have signed an agreement, and there will be a permanent base of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchire district in the near future," he said.

"All this is aimed at increasing the level of defence capabilities of both Russia and Abkhazia, and such cooperation will continue," Bzhania added, noting that "there are things I cannot talk about".

More details: Bzhania noted that "there are things I can’t talk about".

Bzhania also stated that the current leaders of Georgia are "pragmatic people".

Background: 

  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet will likely be unable to maintain the same control in the Black Sea as before following the latest series of successful Ukrainian strikes.
  • The UK Ministry of Defence believes that Ukrainian forces have succeeded in defeating Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea.

