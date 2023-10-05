All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Security Service's drones adjust power outage schedules in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 14:21
Ukrainian Security Service's drones adjust power outage schedules in Kursk Oblast
photo: UP SOURCE

As Ukrainska Pravda’s sources report, a drone attack by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has left Russian military facilities in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation without electricity 

Source: UP source in the SSU 

Details: Military facilities of the Russian Federation were connected to an electrical substation in the settlements of Sudzha, Liubimovka and Glushkovo, Kursk Oblast. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result, the Russian military is beginning to actively adopt the experience of the Ukrainians last year, when there was no electricity for several days. 

This is not the first blackout in Kursk Oblast caused by the SSU. The previous one was on 29 September, and before that – 26 September. At that time, the electric substations from which the important military facilities of the Russians were powered were also struck. In general, the Security Service has organised seven such attacks on enemy infrastructure." 

 
PHOTO: UP SOURCE

Background: On the night of 4-5 October, Roman Starovoyt, governor of Kursk Oblast, reported that drones attacked infrastructure facilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Starovoyt noted that there was a power outage.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: