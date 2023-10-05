Bombardment of Hroza village became most massive Russian war crime in Kharkiv Oblast
The Russian attack on the village of Hroza on 5 October became the most massive war crime committed by the Russians in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The terrorist attack by the Russian military on the village of Hroza became the bloodiest crime of Russians in Kharkiv Oblast for all time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The latest data shows that this crime claimed the lives of 51 civilians, and six people were injured."
Details: Days of mourning were declared in Kharkiv Oblast from 6 to 8 October.
Background:
- At around 13:30 on Thursday, the Russians struck a café in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. So far, 51 people are known to have been killed in the attack.
- Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café. He added that the hit was so accurate that it is suspected that the location was given to the Russians by a local resident.
