Bombardment of Hroza village became most massive Russian war crime in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 October 2023, 18:56
Bombardment of Hroza village became most massive Russian war crime in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian attack on the village of Hroza on 5 October became the most massive war crime committed by the Russians in Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The terrorist attack by the Russian military on the village of Hroza became the bloodiest crime of Russians in Kharkiv Oblast for all time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The latest data shows that this crime claimed the lives of 51 civilians, and six people were injured."

Details: Days of mourning were declared in Kharkiv Oblast from 6 to 8 October. 

Background:

  • At around 13:30 on Thursday, the Russians struck a café in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. So far, 51 people are known to have been killed in the attack.
  • Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café. He added that the hit was so accurate that it is suspected that the location was given to the Russians by a local resident.

