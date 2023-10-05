All Sections
Council of Europe condemns Russian strike on Ukrainian village Hroza

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 19:02
Council of Europe condemns Russian strike on Ukrainian village Hroza
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović-Burić. Photo: Getty Images

Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, has condemned the Russian strike on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed more than 50 people.

Source: Pejčinović Burić on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Quote: "I condemn in the strongest terms the Russian strike on a grocery store in Kupiansk which killed several innocent civilians. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the authorities as they face yet another unspeakable tragedy," Pejčinović Burić said.

Background:

  • At around 13:30 on Thursday, the Russians struck a café and a store in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. Preliminary reports indicate that the place was hit by an Iskander missile.
  • As of now, 51 people have been killed, including children, and six more have been injured.
  • Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café. He added that the hit was so accurate that it is suspected that the location was given to the Russians by a local resident.

