All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 300 children were taken out of Kherson Oblast during mandatory evacuation

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 October 2023, 20:14
Over 300 children were taken out of Kherson Oblast during mandatory evacuation
Family leaves Kherson Oblast, constantly bombarded by the Russians. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

305 children and their families have been taken out of Kherson Oblast since 14 September, when the mandatory evacuation was announced.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: As the officials state, another family left Bilozerka on 5 October. A family of a mother, three children and a cat were taken by evacuation train to Khmelnytskyi.

Advertisement:

There they will be met by representatives of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration and the Red Cross, who will deliver the family to a place of temporary residence.

Those who decide to evacuate are provided with cash payments, humanitarian assistance and psychological and legal support.

Quote: "Those wishing to leave dangerous territories can call the contact centre of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration: 0800 101 102 or directly to the employees of the local self-government bodies of your settlement."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: