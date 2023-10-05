All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 300 children were taken out of Kherson Oblast during mandatory evacuation

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 October 2023, 20:14
Over 300 children were taken out of Kherson Oblast during mandatory evacuation
Family leaves Kherson Oblast, constantly bombarded by the Russians. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

305 children and their families have been taken out of Kherson Oblast since 14 September, when the mandatory evacuation was announced.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: As the officials state, another family left Bilozerka on 5 October. A family of a mother, three children and a cat were taken by evacuation train to Khmelnytskyi.

Advertisement:

There they will be met by representatives of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration and the Red Cross, who will deliver the family to a place of temporary residence.

Those who decide to evacuate are provided with cash payments, humanitarian assistance and psychological and legal support.

Quote: "Those wishing to leave dangerous territories can call the contact centre of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration: 0800 101 102 or directly to the employees of the local self-government bodies of your settlement."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: