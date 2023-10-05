Over 300 children were taken out of Kherson Oblast during mandatory evacuation

305 children and their families have been taken out of Kherson Oblast since 14 September, when the mandatory evacuation was announced.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: As the officials state, another family left Bilozerka on 5 October. A family of a mother, three children and a cat were taken by evacuation train to Khmelnytskyi.

There they will be met by representatives of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration and the Red Cross, who will deliver the family to a place of temporary residence.

Those who decide to evacuate are provided with cash payments, humanitarian assistance and psychological and legal support.

Quote: "Those wishing to leave dangerous territories can call the contact centre of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration: 0800 101 102 or directly to the employees of the local self-government bodies of your settlement."

Background:

On 13 September, a decision was made at the Defence Council of Kherson Oblast on the mandatory evacuation of families with children from settlements that are constantly being attacked by Russia.

