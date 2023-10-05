Moldovan President condemns Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the Russian attack on the village of Hroza in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed more than 50 people.

Source: Sandu on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Deeply disturbed by Russia's attack on eastern Ukraine today, killing so many innocent people.

Moldova vehemently condemns this yet another violent act of aggression by Russia. Today – and everyday – we stand in solidarity with Ukraine."

Background:

Russian forces attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 5 October. The place was reportedly hit by an Iskander missile.

As of now, 51 people have been killed, including children, and six others have been injured. This is the most massive Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that a memorial dinner was held in the cafe, attended by almost a third of the village (330 residents are registered there, according to the census).

The Russian strike has already been condemned by Marija Pejčinović-Burić, Council of Europe Secretary General, UK Ambassador Martin Harris and Estonian President Alar Karis.

