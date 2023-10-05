Moldovan President condemns Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the Russian attack on the village of Hroza in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, which killed more than 50 people.
Source: Sandu on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Deeply disturbed by Russia's attack on eastern Ukraine today, killing so many innocent people.
Moldova vehemently condemns this yet another violent act of aggression by Russia. Today – and everyday – we stand in solidarity with Ukraine."
Background:
- Russian forces attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 5 October. The place was reportedly hit by an Iskander missile.
- As of now, 51 people have been killed, including children, and six others have been injured. This is the most massive Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
- Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that a memorial dinner was held in the cafe, attended by almost a third of the village (330 residents are registered there, according to the census).
- The Russian strike has already been condemned by Marija Pejčinović-Burić, Council of Europe Secretary General, UK Ambassador Martin Harris and Estonian President Alar Karis.
